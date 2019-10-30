Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4,951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.29. 1,665,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.92. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

