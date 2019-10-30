Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $12,782,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 773.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,986,000 after buying an additional 2,446,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

