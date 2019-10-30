International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Announces Dividend of €0.15 (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IAG stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company had a trading volume of 5,505,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.