Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.92. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 3,157,804 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

In related news, insider Peter Harmer acquired 266,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.80 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,076,250.80 ($1,472,518.30). Also, insider Elizabeth Bryan acquired 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.76 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,821.28 ($36,752.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 315,857 shares of company stock worth $2,472,231.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

