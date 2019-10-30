Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,495 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 55.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.98.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 183,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,901. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.