Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,889 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 111,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.