Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 345 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,396,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 425,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

