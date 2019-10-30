Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $286,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 564,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

