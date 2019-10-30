Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $514,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 123,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,592. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

