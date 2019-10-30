Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

INSP opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.46 and a quick ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $989,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,490 shares of company stock worth $11,972,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

