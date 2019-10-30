Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,430. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.