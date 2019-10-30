Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,430. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

