Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $34,560.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $31,815.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $31,680.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $33,870.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $37,575.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $32,970.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $33,390.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 467,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,468. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

