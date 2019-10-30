Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO Sells 23,657 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RUSHA traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 113,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,656. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

