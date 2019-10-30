Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.39.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
