Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.