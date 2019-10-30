Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 3,228 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $229,026.60.
Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.