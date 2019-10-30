Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 3,228 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $229,026.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 7,816.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

