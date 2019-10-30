Insider Selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FBHS opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Nomura cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

