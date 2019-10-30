Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,745,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $157,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $155,980.00.

CRVL opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CorVel by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

