Insider Buying: Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) Director Acquires 1,035,000 Shares of Stock

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) Director Shahin (Sonny) Mottahed purchased 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,700.

Shahin (Sonny) Mottahed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Shahin (Sonny) Mottahed purchased 462,000 shares of Target Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,240.00.

TCI opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 28.08 and a quick ratio of 27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. Target Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

