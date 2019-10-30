Insider Buying: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Insider Purchases 130,434 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82.

SWK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.46. 594,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,622,000 after buying an additional 110,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,509,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,040,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.