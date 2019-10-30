Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) CEO Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marchex by 1,692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

