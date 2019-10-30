Insider Buying: Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Jackie Callaway acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,556.25).

LON:DVO opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.56. The stock has a market cap of $277.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Devro plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

Get Devro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVO shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Devro from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.