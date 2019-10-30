Insider Buying: Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Purchases 2,094 Shares of Stock

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider David Harris bought 2,094 shares of Character Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,496.52 ($9,795.53).

David Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, David Harris purchased 4,500 shares of Character Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £16,560 ($21,638.57).

Shares of Character Group stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Character Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.59.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

