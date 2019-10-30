Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIPR stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.27 million, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

