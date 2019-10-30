INMAX (INX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,605.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. INMAX has a market cap of $165,808.00 and approximately $4,605.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00217754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01470445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118131 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,516,185 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

