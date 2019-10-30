Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 14th

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 6,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.