Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82.

IBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,096,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

