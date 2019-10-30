Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Receives GBX 699 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 730 ($9.54).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 855 ($11.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, insider John Langston purchased 659 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,500 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06).

LON:INCH traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 661.50 ($8.64). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.62.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

