Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Receives GBX 699 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 730 ($9.54).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 855 ($11.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
In related news, insider John Langston purchased 659 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,500 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06).
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.
