Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Imperial Capital decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALLE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. Allegion has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Allegion by 103.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

