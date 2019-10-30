IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.88. 1,833,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.47. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

