IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 997,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 325,372 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

