IMA Wealth Inc. Has $931,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,667. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

