IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,218. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

