Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $173.59 and last traded at $170.90, with a volume of 14348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.81.

The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,003 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.