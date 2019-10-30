ICOBay (IBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,949.00

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ICOBay token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Token Store. Over the last seven days, ICOBay has traded 196.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICOBay has a market cap of $16,540.00 and approximately $2,949.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICOBay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICOBay Token Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,646,118 tokens. The official website for ICOBay is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet . The official message board for ICOBay is medium.com/@icocalendartoday

Buying and Selling ICOBay

ICOBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICOBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.