ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 73,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 106.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 94.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

