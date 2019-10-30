IBM (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

