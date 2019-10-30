HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,145. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $24,263,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

