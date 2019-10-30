Hush One Day Volume Tops $861.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $314,378.00 and $861.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00419514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00088099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001386 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,606,755 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

