Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 1,202,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.