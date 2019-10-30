Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,757,000 after buying an additional 34,072,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huazhu Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,789,000 after buying an additional 1,905,768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after buying an additional 1,643,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,816,000 after buying an additional 1,428,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,926,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

