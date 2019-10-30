Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.34.

NYSE:DRI opened at $113.75 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,920,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

