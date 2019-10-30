Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

HRZN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 2,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.67. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $925,536. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $67,680.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

