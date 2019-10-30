Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.17 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 42.51%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $925,536. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $67,680.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

