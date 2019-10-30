Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

