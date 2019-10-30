Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

