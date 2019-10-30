Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll Sells 117,627 Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of Falcon Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of Falcon Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals Corp has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $544.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

