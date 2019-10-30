Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $978.55

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $978.55 and traded as high as $1,046.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 1,408 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,007.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 978.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The stock has a market cap of $849.85 million and a PE ratio of 25.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

