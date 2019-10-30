Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

