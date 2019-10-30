Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,672 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

