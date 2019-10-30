Helium Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Helium has a market capitalization of $298,938.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009656 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 11,787,479 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,099 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

